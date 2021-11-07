ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESE stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.51. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

