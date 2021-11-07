Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 99.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $9,854.12 and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

