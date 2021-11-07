Etherparty Market Capitalization Hits $858,227.13 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $858,227.13 and $50,960.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

