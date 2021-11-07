Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $165,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

