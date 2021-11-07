Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,006.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,829.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,611.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

