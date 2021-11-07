Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,398 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $583,434. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

