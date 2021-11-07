Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

