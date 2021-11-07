Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,142 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,142 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

LH stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.78. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

