Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,956,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

