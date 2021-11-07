Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.89. 2,138,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.27. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Euronav alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Euronav by 43.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.