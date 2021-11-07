Everbridge (EVBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $156.10 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of research firms have commented on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.89.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

