Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,990 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $351,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,760,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,277,000 after acquiring an additional 764,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

NYSE ES opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.