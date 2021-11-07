Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $419.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,109,605.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 302.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 152,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 114,360 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 36.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 82.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

