Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.72). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

