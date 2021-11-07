Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

