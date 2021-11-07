Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,783 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $22,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

