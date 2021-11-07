Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 209.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

