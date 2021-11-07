FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $448.10

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $448.10 and last traded at $446.31, with a volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,918 shares of company stock worth $9,593,883. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.