Falconswap Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $98,848.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00258845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00101846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

