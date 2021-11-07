Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of FSLY stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.79. 6,811,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,203. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

