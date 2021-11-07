Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 965,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.42.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

