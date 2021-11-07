FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $139.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the lowest is $137.20 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $571.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $47.44. 135,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,132. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

