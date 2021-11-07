Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

NYSE AGM opened at $133.91 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

