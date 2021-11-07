Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.23.

NYSE FRT opened at $132.56 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,788,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,171,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

