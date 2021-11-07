Federated Hermes Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.