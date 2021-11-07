Federated Hermes Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

