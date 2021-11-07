Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

