Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 1,268 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 469.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $54,698,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,247 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

