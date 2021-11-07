Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 123,373 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.