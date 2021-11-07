Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 499,756 Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Lucira Health worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $3,461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $1,912,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

