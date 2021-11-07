Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

