Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 700 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $59,195.56.

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $22.71 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

