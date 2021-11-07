Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 188.29 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 736.06.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.