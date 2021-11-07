Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

FDUS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 129,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.