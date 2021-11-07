Financial Comparison: Castor Maritime (CTRM) vs. Its Competitors

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Castor Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime Competitors 445 1497 1647 67 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Castor Maritime’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castor Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million -$1.75 million -234.00 Castor Maritime Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -22.36

Castor Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime’s rivals have a beta of -4.33, indicating that their average share price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 17.40% 4.52% 3.64% Castor Maritime Competitors -3.43% -3.29% 1.33%

Summary

Castor Maritime rivals beat Castor Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

