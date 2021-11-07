First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

FFNW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.05. 10,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,752. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

