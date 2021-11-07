First Property Group (LON:FPO) PT Raised to GBX 115

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Property Group stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.86. The stock has a market cap of £33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. First Property Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

