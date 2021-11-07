First Property Group (LON:FPO) PT Raised to GBX 115

First Property Group (LON:FPO) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
First Property Group stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.86. The stock has a market cap of £33.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. First Property Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73.
First Property Group Company Profile
