First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.01 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

