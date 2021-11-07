First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

