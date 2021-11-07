First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

MGY opened at $20.69 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.