First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.26 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.