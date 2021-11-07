First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,050 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of NiSource worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NiSource by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NiSource by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

