First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

