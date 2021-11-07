First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 61,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

