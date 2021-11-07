First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.48% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 113,318 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 203,973 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 443,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 434,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.38 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

