First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,907,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 121,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

