FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FE opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,884,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

