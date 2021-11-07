Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,892 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fisker worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fisker by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

