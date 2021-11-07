Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,906,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,725,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $210.00 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.21 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.