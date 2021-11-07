FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $229.79 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

